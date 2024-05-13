Alumni Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Shabran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The 2024 Alumni Summit, themed "Connect for a Greener Tomorrow,"kicked off on 11-12 May with a vibrant agenda aimed at fosteringenvironmental consciousness and action among participants, Azernews reports.

Hosted in Shabran, the event drew together a diverse group ofenvironmental enthusiasts, experts, and advocates from variousbackgrounds.

The day began with warm welcome and introductory remarks fromthe U.S. Embassy and event organizers, setting the tone for a dayfilled with insightful discussions and collaborative activities engaged in the GTKEO game (getting to know eachother), a dynamic activity designed to raise awareness and provokethought on environmental issues.

One of the highlights of the day was the Climate Spotlight PanelSession, featuring esteemed alumni experts in the field. AyanShamchiyeva, Rovshan Abbasov, Shabnam Mammadova, Leyla-MammadliSadigova, and Jeykhun Atayev shared their perspectives andexperiences, igniting meaningful conversations on climate changeand sustainability.

Following a productive morning session, attendees enjoyednetworking, fostering connections, and brainstorming ideas forfuture collaboration. The afternoon was dedicated to project teamassignments and a Project Management session led by Vusal Hasanov,providing participants with valuable insights into effectiveproject planning and execution.

Outdoor activities offered participants a chance to appreciatenature and reflect on the importance of environmentalconservation.

Looking ahead to May 12th, participants focused on preparingproject proposals aimed at addressing environmental issues. GunelHasanova and Narmin Ibrahimova took the stage to present the AAA(Actions for a Greener Agenda), outlining strategies for impactfulchange. Following preparation time, participants pitched theirprojects, highlighting innovative solutions to environmentalchallenges.

The event culminated in the announcement of winners and aclosing ceremony, celebrating the collective efforts and commitmentto building a greener, more sustainable future. With delegatesdeparting with newfound inspiration and determination, "Connect fora Greener Tomorrow" aims to spark ongoing environmental action andcollaboration beyond the event.