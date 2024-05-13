               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ombudsman Office Holds Awareness Event On Children's Rights


5/13/2024 10:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ombudsman Office Holds Awareness Event On Children
 Fatime Letifova Read more

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of the Republicof Azerbaijan held an educational meeting on "My rights andresponsibilities" in full secondary school No. 189-190, Baku, Azernews reports.

During the event, employees of the Children's Rights ProtectionSector of the Office of the Ombudsman informed participants aboutthe protection of children from all forms of violence anddiscrimination, and drew attention to the activities of theOmbudsman in the protection of children's rights.

Domestic violence, early marriage, children's internet safety,child labour, bullying, and other topics were also discussed at theevent.

At the end of the interactive training, the participants'questions were answered.

MENAFN13052024000195011045ID1108206449


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search