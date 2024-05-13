Ombudsman Office Holds Awareness Event On Children's Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of the Republicof Azerbaijan held an educational meeting on "My rights andresponsibilities" in full secondary school No. 189-190, Baku, Azernews reports.

During the event, employees of the Children's Rights ProtectionSector of the Office of the Ombudsman informed participants aboutthe protection of children from all forms of violence anddiscrimination, and drew attention to the activities of theOmbudsman in the protection of children's rights.

Domestic violence, early marriage, children's internet safety,child labour, bullying, and other topics were also discussed at theevent.

At the end of the interactive training, the participants'questions were answered.