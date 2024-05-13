More Than 1,700 Civilians Evacuated From Three Communities In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police officers have already evacuated more than 1,700 civilians from the Tsyrkuny, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk territorial communities of the Kharkiv region, which are currently under Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Facebook .

"The evacuation team from the Kharkiv regional police continue to work and provide assistance to all who need it. Since May 10 and as of 12:00 on May 13, 1,741 people have been evacuated by police alone," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day, injuring seven civilians in Vovchansk.

Main photo: National Police / Facebook