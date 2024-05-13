GCC News Agency Directors' 23Rd Meeting Commences

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The 23rd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) news agencies directors' meeting commenced Monday, aiming to achieve total cooperation through a myriad of different fields in media.

The virtual meeting took place on Monday in participation with the Deputy Director General of the Administrative, Financial, and Communications Affairs Sector at Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Mohammad Al-Mannai.

The meeting highlighted various issues, including a study on the fabricated and misleading news submitted by KUNA, the joint application efforts of Gulf news agencies, and the adoption of the 2023-2030 general strategic framework for further media cooperation between GCC countries.

During the meeting, it was deemed agreeable to conduct and hold training courses in GCC news agencies and photo exhibitions for the Supreme Council of GCC leaders.

They also agreed on holding workshops between GCC news agencies where an exchange program between news editors, photographers, and technicians would take place. (end)

