91St Rapid Intervention Battalion Carries Out Air Logistical Drill

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- The 91st Rapid Intervention Battalion, one of the units of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade, Monday carried out a strategic airlift and loading operation of logistical vehicles and equipment as part of the annual 'Eager Lion' drill.The operation included transporting individuals, machinery and logistical equipment by C130 Royal Air Force aircraft from one of the air bases to tactical airstrips with special specifications that were marked by trained and qualified teams.The mock operation was to test the brigade's units' capabilities to open up using winged aircraft and test their readiness in dealing with emergency targets and threats in different environments, and tactical landing teams' ability to identify, equip and mark, in addition to conducting protection, patrols, and ground infiltration operations, both day and night.Eager Lion runs this year from May 12 to 23, with the aim of training on joint strategic air transport operations to raise the level of combat readiness of the Jordan Armed Forces and the other forces participating in the drill.