Under Amir's Directives, Qatari International Search And Rescue Group Heads To Afghanistan

Doha, Qatar: Under the directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a team from Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya')s Qatari International Search and Rescue Group headed to Afghanistan to assess the situation there and provide urgent assistance to battle the repercussions of the floods and torrents due to last Friday's heavy rains.

