               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Under Amir's Directives, Qatari International Search And Rescue Group Heads To Afghanistan


5/13/2024 10:02:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a team from Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya')s Qatari International Search and Rescue Group headed to Afghanistan to assess the situation there and provide urgent assistance to battle the repercussions of the floods and torrents due to last Friday's heavy rains.

MENAFN13052024000063011010ID1108206428


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search