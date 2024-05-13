Iran's renewable electricity output reaches 1.186 gigawatts in April

(MENAFN) In April, Iran's renewable electricity output reached 1.186 gigawatts, according to the latest official data released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, a subsidiary of the Energy Ministry. Solar power dominated this production, constituting 58% of the total renewable capacity, followed by wind farms at 31%. Small hydropower and biomass plants contributed 9% and 1% respectively.



The current administration is actively pursuing plans to bolster Iran's renewable energy capacity, with a target of 10,000 MW. Presently, the country hosts over 100 large-scale renewable power facilities. The Energy Ministry aims to achieve this ambitious target within the next 1.5 years.



Efforts to expand renewable energy have seen collaborations between the ministry and private contractors, evidenced by memorandums of understanding signed last year for the construction of renewable power plants nationwide. Despite these endeavors, renewables, including hydropower, represent only around seven percent of Iran's total energy generation, with natural gas commanding a significant 90% share.



Although Iran possesses favorable conditions for renewable energy development, progress has fallen short of expectations. The country's lag in meeting its renewable energy targets is evident, particularly in light of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), which aimed for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity by its conclusion. However, the achievement fell substantially short of the target, reaching less than one-fifth of the intended figure in the plan's final year.

