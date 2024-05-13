Adani Defence & Aerospace Joins IIT Gandhinagar To Bolster Defence Sector With New-Age Tech

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, May 13 (IANS) In a bid to foster collaboration in research, education, and innovation in defence technology, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) on Monday joined hands with Adani Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of Adani Group, to collaborate in areas of emerging technologies.

The collaboration will encompass joint research projects, prototype developments, student projects, and joint workshops in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and large language models (LLMs) for defence applications.

The MoU was signed by Amit Prashant, Dean, Research & Development, IITGN, and Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, on the IITGN campus.

“Our collaboration with IITGN marks a pivotal moment in the defence sector's technological evolution. By combining our industry acumen with IITGN's academic prowess, we aim to develop sophisticated, innovative solutions for defence,” said Rajvanshi.

“Our joint efforts underscore our dedication to national security and affirm our commitment to India's self-reliance in defence technology,” he added.

The partnership between Adani Defence & Aerospace and IITGN is a strategic step forward in reinforcing India's defence sector through technological innovation and academic-industry collaboration.

“Our alliance with Adani Defence and Aerospace, a trailblazer in the defence industry, is a testament to our shared vision of harnessing potential technologies for defence,” said Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN.

This collaboration offers“our faculty and students the opportunity to tackle significant challenges within the defence realm and broadens their industry horizons”, he added.

Adani Defence & Aerospace is a pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence equipment.

It has established a robust platform for startups and MSMEs to help develop a vibrant defence ecosystem with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes, and quality management systems.