Boxing: Nikhat Zareen Off To A Flying Start In Elorda Cup 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Astana (Kazakhstan), May 13 (IANS) India's reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) began her campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against Kazakhstan's Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup 2024 here on Monday.
Minakshi (48kg) also made her way into the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan.
Conversely, Anamika defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym with a Referee Stops the Contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.
Meanwhile, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Armanuly Armat and China's Chang Yuan respectively.
Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action on Tuesday alongside three other Indian boxers.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.
