Tunisian authorities storm lawyers' bar offices, detain commentator Sonia Dahmani

(MENAFN) Amidst ongoing demonstrations against the government, Tunisian police conducted a raid on Saturday at the premises of a legal association and apprehended a prominent individual.



The officers, dressed in plain clothes, targeted the Lawyers’ House, which is affiliated with the nation's legal union, located in Tunis.



Sonia Dahmani, an outspoken activist, was taken into custody following a warrant issued by prosecutors in response to statements she made during a radio appearance.



Ms Dahmani had declared: “What kind of extraordinary country [Tunisia] are we talking about? The one that half of its youth want to leave?”



This marks the first instance since the establishment of the Lawyers Bar that police forces have resorted to raiding its offices using force.



In response to the incident, the Tunisian Lawyers Bar has issued a statement expressing their intention to escalate their protests if further persecution of their members occurs due to their opinions or job-related charges.



Footage circulating on Facebook depicted confrontations between several lawyers and activists, who had gathered to show support for Ms. Dahmani, and the police officers who conducted the raid.



Additionally, reports indicate that a journalist from the channel France 24 was detained but later released, as per the accounts of the activist. Furthermore, local media outlets reported the arrests of two Tunisian journalists, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies.

