Road accident in Pakistan leaves 5 dead, injures 13

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in the Matiari district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Monday morning, as at least five individuals lost their lives and 13 others sustained injuries in a harrowing road accident, according to reports from the rescue department.



The incident unfolded when a passenger bus collided with a loaded trailer on the National Highway in the Sikhat area of the district, as confirmed by Rescue 1122. Prompt response efforts from police and rescue teams ensued, with personnel swiftly arriving at the scene to render assistance.



Bodies of the deceased and the injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. However, concerns lingered as medical professionals expressed apprehension that the death toll might escalate, with at least three of the wounded individuals listed in critical condition.



The ill-fated passenger bus, reportedly traveling from eastern Punjab province to the southern port city of Karachi, bore witness to the tragic accident, which authorities preliminarily attributed to the reckless driving and overspeeding of the bus driver.



This heart-wrenching incident serves as a somber reminder of the grave consequences of road accidents and underscores the imperative for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety protocols on the part of all road users. As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, the community mourns the loss of lives and extends thoughts of solace to the affected families and loved ones.

