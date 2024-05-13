Bentley Emirates reveals new UAE inspired creative showcase of the Bentayga EWB Mulliner, the world’s most luxurious SUV

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE — May 13, 2024: Al Habtoor Motors, the official UAE dealer of Bentley, and Bentley Motors, have unveiled three new creative videos showcasing the distinctive features of the most luxurious SUV in the world, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner.

Highlighting the extraordinary luxury, wellness, and performance features of the Bentayga EWB Mulliner, the videos showcase the world’s most luxurious SUV against iconic UAE backdrops and landscapes, including the Dubai city skyline, Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park and the mountains of Hatta, in a modern, dynamic and playful way.



With meticulous attention to detail, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner has set an entirely new standard with unparalleled luxury and comfort. The vehicle’s exterior features a unique Double Diamond front grille, 22-inch wheels, and self-leveling wheel badges, while boasting technologically advanced airline seats in the rear cabin, crafted for optimal comfort and adjustability. Combined with Bentley’s Dynamic Ride technology, these seats deliver an exceptionally smooth driving experience, setting a new benchmark for automotive excellence. Moreover, the vehicle features unique design elements like the Mulliner Diamond Illumination, utilizing LEDs for elegant lighting effects through perforations in the leather trim.

As with every model within the Bentley lineup, performance reflects the excellence and craftsmanship that is committed in manufacturing. Powered by a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner delivers impressive performance while maintaining a luxurious ride. Standing alongside other Bentley Mulliner models, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner is positioned comfortably at the apex of the realm of SUV vehicles.





