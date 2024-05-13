Al Ansari Exchange signs a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE — May 13, 2024: Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], has signed a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, to further enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction through its Al Ansari Exchange Plus Rewards programme.



The development comes following a successful collaboration between Al Ansari Exchange and Etihad Airways, reiterating their joint commitment to providing unparalleled benefits to customers. The partnership agreement was formally signed by Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, and Yarub Obaidalla, Regional General Manager UAE & Central region at Etihad Airways, in a ceremony attended by key executives from both organisations.



As part of this collaboration, Etihad Airways is offering an exclusive discount to Al Ansari Exchange customers, which can be redeemed through its Plus Rewards loyalty programme, enabling customers to save money when booking flights with Etihad Airways.



Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “It gives us great pleasure to announce our strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, offering exclusive benefits to our Al Ansari Exchange Plus Rewards members. This collaboration ensures that our members can enjoy discounted airfares, further enhancing the advantages of our loyalty programme. Aligned with our vision and a shared goal of elevating the overall customer experience, our strategic collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled convenience, satisfaction and value to our customers.”



Commenting on the partnership, Yarub Obaidalla, Regional General Manager UAE & Central region stated: “Our new partnership with Al Ansari Exchange gives us the opportunity to provide tailored offers to our customers based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. This not only underscores our commitment to providing rewarding experiences for our customers but also allows us to showcase the convenience and added benefits of flying with Etihad from Abu Dhabi.”







MENAFN13052024003685011158ID1108206305