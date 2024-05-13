South Korea's 1st quarter venture investment sees single-digit growth

(MENAFN) Government data released on Monday showcased South Korea's venture investment landscape in the first quarter, characterized by single-digit growth driven by robust demand for future technologies, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.



During the January-March period, new investment in startup companies and small businesses with long-term growth potential reached 1.9 trillion won (approximately $1.4 billion), marking a 6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This steady growth underscores the resilience and attractiveness of South Korea's venture ecosystem amidst evolving market dynamics.



Venture funds created in the first quarter surged to 2.4 trillion won (approximately $1.8 billion), representing a substantial 42 percent rise compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Over the past five years, both venture investment and the formation of venture funds have exhibited strong annual average growth rates of 6 percent and 23 percent, respectively, during the first quarter, highlighting the sustained momentum in South Korea's venture capital landscape.



Investment demand remained robust for 10 key future technologies, including artificial intelligence, system semiconductor, robotics, mobility, and eco-friendly technology, among others, as noted by the ministry. The proportion of investment in these technologies by venture capital companies accounted for 40 percent of the total at the end of March, reflecting a notable increase from 31 percent three months earlier.



Looking ahead, the ministry anticipates continued growth in venture investment throughout the year. However, it also cautioned against potential uncertainties stemming from factors such as the persistence of high interest rates and sluggishness in the stock market. Despite these challenges, South Korea's venture ecosystem appears poised to sustain its upward trajectory, driven by innovation and strategic investments in future-forward technologies.

