China-Europe freight trains show strong growth, improved services

(MENAFN) China-Europe freight train services have demonstrated robust growth and ongoing enhancements in transport capacity, efficiency, and service quality from January to April this year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).



Data released by China Railway on Monday revealed a notable increase in the number of China-Europe freight train services, which rose by 10 percent year-on-year to reach 6,184 trips during the first four months of 2024. This upward trend reflects the growing demand for reliable and efficient cross-border transportation solutions between China and Europe.



In terms of cargo volume, approximately 675,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via these freight trains during the same period, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. This uptick underscores the vital role played by China-Europe rail services in facilitating international trade and logistics, particularly amid global supply chain disruptions and challenges.



As of the end of April, a total of 89,000 China-Europe freight train trips had been completed, serving an extensive network of 223 cities across 25 European countries. This expansive reach highlights the comprehensive coverage and connectivity offered by the China-Europe rail corridors, enabling efficient transportation and distribution of goods across diverse markets and regions.



The continued growth and development of China-Europe freight train services signify their increasing importance as a strategic logistics option for businesses and industries seeking reliable and cost-effective solutions for cross-border trade. With ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, streamline operations, and improve service standards, these rail connections are poised to play an even more significant role in shaping the future of international freight transportation between China and Europe.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108206287