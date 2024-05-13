UN officials: Chad grapples with food insecurity amid refugee crisis

(MENAFN) Chad, currently hosting half a million refugees from neighboring Sudan, faces pressing challenges in ensuring food security and adequate nutrition for a significant portion of its own population, which totals 18 million people, according to UN humanitarian officials on Friday.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) underscored that Chad's already precarious situation is exacerbated by a combination of factors, including climate change impacts, insecurity, and surging food and fuel prices. The onset of heavy rains and floods in the southern region since March has further compounded the challenges.



Of particular concern is the strain placed on Chad's eastern regions by the influx of refugees, alongside the displacement driven by attacks from non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin. This complex humanitarian situation demands urgent attention and coordinated response efforts.



OCHA highlighted the findings of a UN-supported assessment, revealing that 2.4 million people in Chad currently face food insecurity, with 300,000 among them experiencing severe food shortages. Without significant intervention, these numbers could escalate during the lean season, potentially affecting up to 3.3 million individuals.



The Chad Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024, totaling $1.1 billion, is critical for addressing these pressing needs. However, funding remains a significant challenge, with only 6.6% of the required amount secured thus far, leaving a substantial gap in resources.



In response to the escalating crisis, Martin Griffiths, the UN's emergency relief coordinator, has allocated $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support Chad's humanitarian efforts. This allocation is part of a broader initiative launched in February to address underfunded emergencies worldwide, emphasizing the global community's commitment to standing in solidarity with vulnerable populations facing crises.

