Peruvian prosecutor's office investigates into president for alleged cover-up

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Peruvian prosecutor's office initiated a preliminary investigation into President Dina Boluarte and Interior Minister Walter Ortiz for suspected involvement in a "cover-up" related to the case of the president's brother, Nicanor Boluarte.



The preliminary proceedings target both individuals as "alleged perpetrators of the crime against public administration, specifically in the form of the crime of abuse of authority," as stated in an official statement released by the prosecutor's office.



The investigation was prompted following actions taken by Boluarte's government to dismantle an anti-corruption police unit that provided support to Eficcop, an entity responsible for investigating corruption cases. This move raised concerns and triggered inquiries into potential irregularities surrounding the handling of corruption allegations.



Simultaneously, the national police implemented a 10-day preliminary detention of Nicanor Boluarte, the president's brother, who faces accusations of involvement in criminal organization and influence peddling. These developments underscore the heightened scrutiny and efforts to address allegations of corruption within the Peruvian government, reflecting the country's commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in governance.

