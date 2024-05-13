Royal Air Maroc expands fleet to strengthen network

(MENAFN) Royal Air Maroc is poised to enhance its fleet and broaden its flight network with the imminent receipt of 12 new aircraft from Boeing. Set to be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and March 2024, these acquisitions aim to fortify the Moroccan state carrier's operational capacity and facilitate network expansion initiatives.



The procurement plan entails the acquisition of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft through a purchase agreement, alongside an additional 10 Boeing Max aircraft secured under long-term lease contracts. These acquisitions align with the company's strategic expansion program, forged in collaboration with the Moroccan government in July of the preceding year. This ambitious initiative targets a fleet expansion to accommodate 200 aircraft over the next fifteen years.



To expedite its growth trajectory, Royal Air Maroc opted for leasing arrangements amidst delays in aircraft deliveries from manufacturers. These new acquisitions are integral to the company's overarching goal of broadening its flight network, with ambitions set to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026 and surpass 26 million by the decade's end. Of particular significance is the joint hosting of the World Cup with Spain and Portugal, positioned as a pivotal event driving tourism objectives.



However, the company's journey towards expansion hasn't been without financial challenges. Since 2020, it has received substantial state financial support totaling approximately 6 billion dirhams. While Royal Air Maroc achieved profits amounting to 156 million dirhams in 2018, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated losses as airspace closures disrupted operations.



Nevertheless, with expectations of a return to profitability on the horizon, the Moroccan carrier anticipates strengthening its financial standing. This, in turn, will enable the company to explore financing avenues with banking institutions to fuel its extensive investment agenda.

