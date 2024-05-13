Kuwait forms new cabinet after issuance of Emiri decree

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, a significant development unfolded in Kuwait as a new cabinet was formed following the issuance of a Kuwaiti Emiri decree, as reported by the official news agency. The newly appointed Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, will lead the cabinet, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape.



Comprising 13 ministers, the new cabinet features a blend of continuity and fresh faces. Notably, nine ministers from the previous government have retained their positions, including key figures such as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah. Other familiar names include Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan as Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs, among others. Their continued presence underscores the stability and continuity sought by the leadership.



However, the cabinet also welcomes new members into its fold, injecting fresh perspectives and expertise into the government's leadership. Notable additions include Amthal Al-Huwailah, appointed as the Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, as well as Mahmoud Abdulaziz Bushehri, who assumes the role of Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, along with Minister of State for Housing Affairs. Omar Al-Omar joins as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, while Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi takes on the mantle of Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.



However, conspicuous by their absence is the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, reflecting recent political developments in Kuwait. This follows the announcement by Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Friday regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly and the suspension of certain constitutional provisions for a period of up to four years. This decision has undoubtedly reshaped the political landscape and influenced the composition of the newly formed cabinet, highlighting the evolving nature of governance in Kuwait.

