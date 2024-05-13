Tunisian security forces seize illegal narcotics in Sousse operations

(MENAFN) In a recent development reported by a private radio station on Sunday, Tunisian security forces conducted a successful operation in the eastern province of Sousse, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics. Among the confiscated items were 300 kg of cannabis resin and 25,000 psychotropic tablets, indicating the magnitude of the illicit drug trade that the authorities are combatting.



The operation also led to the confiscation of significant assets, including a substantial amount of money totaling 8 billion dinars, which equates to around 2.5 billion U.S. dollars, along with cars and jewelry. Fakher Bouzghaia, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, provided additional details, shedding light on the scale of the criminal enterprise that was disrupted by the security forces.



Bouzghaia specified that the operation resulted in the arrest of nine individuals linked to a global network operating across various Arab countries, along with the apprehension of two Europeans allegedly associated with the illicit activities. These arrests underscore the international nature of the illicit drug trade and the collaborative efforts required to combat it effectively.



Moreover, Bouzghaia highlighted the serious charges formulated against the suspects, which include drug trafficking and money laundering. Of particular concern is the revelation that the criminal network allegedly engages in money laundering through real estate transactions, indicating the sophisticated methods employed by organized crime groups to conceal the proceeds of their illegal activities.



This operation serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as the dedication of law enforcement agencies in Tunisia to combat these threats to public safety and security.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108206225