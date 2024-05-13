Codilar Presents Expert Talk On E-Commerce Platform Speed Optimization At Seamless Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) An urgent challenge facing eCommerce websites revolves around achieving optimal loading speeds, particularly to meet the stringent criteria of Google Page Speed Insights. This issue is particularly pronounced for Magento 2 eCommerce platforms, which must undergo meticulous page speed optimizations.



At Seamless Dubai 2024, Codilar Technologies, a prominent player in digital commerce solutions, will shed light on a pressing challenge gripping the eCommerce realm.

Mahaveer Devabalan, Co-founder, and Head of Enterprise Commerce Solutions at Codilar, will be sharing expert insights on understanding challenges and how to overcome them for Magento 2 eCommerce performance. Don't miss his session at the Launch Pad on Day 2, May 15th, at 10:30 AM.



Scheduled from May 14th to 16th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Codilar invites attendees to explore the future of experience-driven digital commerce at Stall No: H2-C50.



How to address the speed optimisation Challenges of Magento 2.0?



Codilar recognizes the pressing challenges faced by businesses in the dynamic eCommerce environment. With an ever-evolving market landscape and intensifying competition, businesses struggle to adapt swiftly.



Inefficiencies in meeting customer expectations often lead to poor conversion rates and reduced customer retention. High cart abandonment rates, limited scalability options, and inefficient operations further exacerbate the problem. Codilar understands these challenges and is dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions.



**Experience the Codilar Advantage**



Codilar's presence at Seamless Dubai promises attendees a glimpse into the transformative solutions they offer.



By leveraging their PWA platform and expertise in platforms like Pimcore, and Adobe Commerce. Codilar empowers businesses to overcome hurdles in data management, experience enhancement, order management, and returns processing.



**Key Highlights**



**Launch of cWarmer:** Codilar is set to unveil cWarmer, a groundbreaking solution designed to enhance customer engagement and drive conversions.



**Success Stories:** Codilar boasts a remarkable track record, with clients witnessing up to 50% rise in operational efficiency, 20% improvement in customer satisfaction ratings, and up to 150% boost in conversions, along with a significant reduction in total cost of ownership.



**Connect with Codilar**



Meet the Codilar team at Booth #H2-C50 to explore how they can propel your eCommerce business to new heights. With 9 years of exceptional service delivery, pioneering digital transformation since 2015, and a growing team of 290+ experts, Codilar stands as a trusted partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth in the digital sphere.



**Schedule a Meeting**



To schedule a meeting with Codilar's experts and discover bespoke solutions tailored to your business needs, visit Booth #H2-C50 or fill out the contact form on the Codilar website.



**About Codilar Technologies**



Codilar Technologies is a leading provider of digital commerce solutions, specializing in Progressive Web Apps (PWA) platforms and systems like Pimcore. With a proven track record of over 180 successful projects, Codilar is committed to driving digital transformation and fostering growth for businesses worldwide.



