Turkey’s current account deficit hits USD4.5B in March

(MENAFN) As per the data released by the Central Bank on Monday, Türkiye's current account deficit for March stood at USD4.5 billion. However, when excluding gold and energy, the current account balance depicted a more favorable picture, revealing a net surplus of USD782 million for the month, showcasing a nuanced perspective on the country's economic dynamics.



Delving into the various components shaping the current account balance, the goods deficit amounted to USD5.2 billion in March, indicating the trade imbalance Türkiye faces in its import and export activities. Conversely, the services sector exhibited a more positive trend, recording a net inflow of USD2.2 billion, driven notably by robust performance in areas such as tourism, which contributed significantly to this inflow with a net total of USD2.1 billion.



Further analysis reveals that primary income experienced a net outflow of USD1.6 billion, reflecting the payments made by Türkiye to foreign investors and other countries. Conversely, secondary income witnessed a modest net inflow of USD12 million, indicating a slight positive balance in other financial transactions.



Moreover, direct investment recorded a net outflow of USD224 million in March, reflecting the movement of capital both into and out of Türkiye. This outflow suggests a greater level of investment made by Türkiye abroad compared to the foreign investment inflow within the country, underscoring the evolving nature of Türkiye's economic relationships on the global stage.



Taken together, these detailed insights into Türkiye's economic performance and external financial transactions offer a comprehensive understanding of the country's economic landscape, highlighting both areas of strength and areas that may require further attention or strategic intervention to achieve sustainable growth and stability.

