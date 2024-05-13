Retail sales in Turkey hold steady in March

(MENAFN) According to data released on Monday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Türkiye's retail sales remained stable in March compared to the previous month. The volume of retail trade indicated no change, registering 0 percent month-on-month growth in March, following a notable 3.6 percent increase observed in February.



Breaking down the data further, retail sales volume for non-food items, excluding automotive fuel, experienced a modest rise of 0.3 percent, while sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 0.9 percent. Conversely, sales of automotive fuel witnessed a decline of 1.8 percent during the same period.



Analyzing specific categories within non-food items, electronic goods and furniture recorded the most significant decline, down by 1.8 percent, while sales of medical goods and cosmetics saw a notable increase of 1.7 percent for the month.



On an annual basis, retail sales surged by 19.5 percent in March, marking a slowdown from the robust 25.2 percent growth recorded in February. Non-food sales, excluding automotive fuel, exhibited a remarkable year-on-year increase of 27.8 percent in March. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products saw a growth rate of 12.4 percent compared to the same period last year. However, sales of automotive fuel experienced a decline of 2.4 percent, as indicated by the TurkStat data.



Overall, these statistics offer insights into the performance of Türkiye's retail sector, highlighting trends in consumer spending patterns across various product categories and providing valuable data for economic analysis and policymaking.

