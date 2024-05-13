Luxembourg's PM Confirms Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a phone call with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden.

The head of state announced this on the social media network X , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden about the anticipated outcomes of the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. I appreciate Prime Minister Frieden's confirmation of his attendance, as well as his willingness to work with countries under Russian information influence," Zelensky said.

According to him, both parties also discussed the possibility of Luxembourg financing defense assistance to Ukraine.

"We are preparing to formalize it in our bilateral security agreement," Zelensky added.

Photo: picture-alliance/dpa