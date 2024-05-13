Russian Military Captures Civilians From Vovchansk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops took civilians from the Vovchansk community captive during an offensive and are still holding some of them.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, in the Vovchansk community, during the offensive of the Russian army, the occupiers forcibly detained and are still holding people in the basement. Local residents were placed in the basement on May 11, 2024," the report says.

The prosecutor's office noted that some people managed to escape on May 13 and get to the volunteers. They are currently safe.

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian soldiers talking about how to shoot civilians.

People were also forced to provide medical assistance to the occupiers.

These actions by the Russian forces directly violate the Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, signed in Geneva on August 12, 1949, to which Ukraine and the Russian Federation are parties, the prosecutor's office stressed.

An investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the evacuation of the population has been going on for more than three days due to intensified Russian shelling in and around Vovchansk.