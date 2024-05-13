South Korea unveils USD7B aid package for semiconductor industry strengthening

(MENAFN) On Sunday, South Korea's finance ministry announced plans to establish an aid package exceeding USD7 billion to bolster its semiconductor industry, a move aimed at fortifying this pivotal sector.



This decision comes in the wake of a commitment made last year to construct the world's largest chip center, which would be funded predominantly by USD240 billion in private investment, spearheaded by Samsung Electronics, the leading player in memory chip manufacturing worldwide. This concerted effort reflects South Korea's determination to enhance its position in the global semiconductor market.



The administration "is preparing an assistance package of more than 10 trillion won (USD7.2 billion) to support fabless, chips materials and manufacturing equipment in all areas of chips industry", Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok declared, based on the finance ministry release issued on Sunday.



The USD7.2-billion package might be made through "a new fund financed by private and public financial institutions", Choi told executives of domestic chip makers at a meeting on Friday according to the statement, with further details to be announced.



South Korea's move aligns with its broader strategy of substantial investment in six key technologies, including chips, displays, and batteries. These sectors are already dominated by the country's tech giants, reflecting South Korea's strong foothold in the global market.



Notably, South Korea boasts two of the world's largest memory chip manufacturers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, further underscoring its significant presence and expertise in the semiconductor industry.

