AFSA Head Says Export Procedures Of Food Products To China, EU Simplified

Mansur Piriyev, Head of the Department of Information Assuranceand Innovative Solutions at the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency(AFSA), highlighted the significant increase in the export ofseveral food products from the country, achieving record results inproduction and export, Azernews reports.

"In recent years, reforms in food safety, alongside advancementsin other sectors, have paved the way for expanded exportopportunities, ensuring safer food products for the population,"Piriyev remarked.

He noted that permits have been secured for exporting caviarproduced in aquaculture, various marine products, wool, and leatherto the European Union. Furthermore, the export of horses toKazakhstan has resumed, and approvals have been obtained forexporting edible eggs to Russia. Simplified procedures forexporting hazelnuts to the EU and poultry meat and products toChina have also been achieved.

Piriyev attributed these successes to food industry entitiesaligning their activities with international standards andenhancing the safety and quality of their products. The AFSAconsistently provides methodological support to entrepreneurs andimplements regulatory measures to ensure effective compliancewithin the framework of legislation.

Additionally, Piriyev mentioned the agency's innovative cornerat an upcoming exhibition, inviting participants to engage andinquire about food safety-related issues.