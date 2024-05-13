Armenian Churches Substitute Political Will Of Country's Faded Opposition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

In Armenia, opposition-oriented protests have become widespreadin recent days. The protesters, under the leadership of ArchbishopBagrat Galstanyan, still demonstrate their dissatisfaction with therecent border delimitation process between Armenia andAzerbaijan.

As a result of the action, 12 people were detained by localpolice in Yerevan who are believed to be violent. It is interestingthat these acts are incited by the church while the ruling classesavoid harsh intervention. On the other hand, this poses a questionabout forces that support a religious institution to create such adisturbance in the country.

Political scientist Asif Narimanli, commenting on the topic for Azernews , said that the Armenian Church has alwaysbeen interested in getting involved in politics. The expert saidthat this church laid the foundation of Armenian terrorism in theworld.

"Clergymen and the Armenian Church have always had a place inpolitics in Armenia, and they were able to interfere in theadministration of the state. Even when there was no Armenianstatehood, this church was the main centre where Armenian ideologyspread to the world. The source of Armenian terrorism in the worldis actually the Armenian Church. However, the church has neverjoined politics in this way," he said.

The political scientist recalled that there have always beenconflicts between the Armenian Church and the current government noted that the church keeps the Armenian people under itsinfluence with lies.

"There was a conflict between the church and Prime MinisterNikol Pashinyan from the beginning. It is not in the interests ofthe church that the prime minister does not stop the policy ofwaking up the Armenian people. Because throughout history, thischurch has controlled the Armenians in this way, that is, it hastried to create a history based on myths and deceive the Armenianpeople with lies. Pashinyan's current peace-oriented policy causesthe Armenian Church to lose its influence, and they don't want toaccept it," the expert said.

Asif Narimanli said that currently the Armenian opposition is"suffering" from the lack of "leaders" in the country.

"It is interesting that the church could act on politicalfigures, standing in the background as usual. However, currently,the Armenian opposition does not have a leader who can directArmenian public opinion and gain support. The protests held so farafter the 44-day Patriotic War have shown that the Armenian publicopinion does not provide enough support," he added.

The expert drew attention to the distrust of the Armenian peopletowards the opposition groups.

"Two main figures in Armenia still have the influence of theopposition. If Armenian society changes power, either RobertKocharyan or Serzh Sargsyan will come to power. The Armenian peoplealso saw their rule for many years and had a bitter experience's why they don't want them to return," the political scientistsaid.

Asif Narimanli added that this is exactly the reason why thechurch interfered in politics so hard.

"The church actively joined the process due to the lack of aleader in the opposition and distrust. Because the vast majority ofArmenians have faith in the church. The church leadership alsocalculates that it will gain great support from the Armeniancommunity," he said.

The expert explained why Pashinyan does not intervene harshly inthe current processes. He said that if the protests increase,punitive measures will be inevitable.

"The reason why Pashinyan's government did not intervene in theprocess, in my opinion, is that the incident was kept undercontrol. The prime minister's current lack of major punitivemeasures against the church lays the groundwork for the future is, in the future, Pashinyan can use these protests as a basisand say that the church is trying to destroy the government. As aresult, the Armenian church may be subjected to more severepunishments.

The political scientist listed the forces that can support theseprotests.

"One of the main stakeholders in these protests is Russia. In myopinion, Robert's involvement in the process confirms this. It istrue that the main goal of Robert Kocharyan is to get out of theprocess profitably because, as a political figure, he recedes intothe background and brings his son Levon Kocharyan to the fore," theexpert said.

He also said that France and the Armenian lobby in France couldhave a hand in these protests.

"Another interested party could be France in the West. Ofcourse, although the current government in France is close toPashinyan's government, Pashinyan's current policy is somewhatcontradictory to France's aspirations in the region. For example,France does not support Armenia's negotiations with Azerbaijan in abilateral format. France is also the main base of the Armeniandiaspora in the West. Armenians here can also take this step tooppose the signing of peace," the expert concluded.