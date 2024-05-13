Apple store workers in Maryland vote to strike

(MENAFN) On Saturday, unionized workers at an Apple store in Maryland voted to approve a strike, potentially making it the first instance of such labor action against the tech giant in the US.
This follows the employees' decision to unionize in 2022, a milestone for Apple's US stores. However, negotiations for a contract have not reached a resolution yet.
"Following over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes," union members are "signaling their collective demand for meaningful change," a union declaration mentioned.
"The issues at the forefront of this action include concerns over work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices disrupting personal lives, and wages failing to align with the area's cost of living."
With approximately 100 employees at the Towson store, a majority vote was necessary for the outcome to be considered valid. While the next negotiation session is set for May 21, there's a possibility of a strike occurring before then.
In parallel, employees at another Apple store, located in New Jersey, recently rejected a unionization attempt over the weekend.
In a statement to a US-based news agency, Apple declared that it would "engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith."
MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108206187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.