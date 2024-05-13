Apple store workers in Maryland vote to strike

(MENAFN) On Saturday, unionized workers at an Apple store in Maryland voted to approve a strike, potentially making it the first instance of such labor action against the tech giant in the US.



This follows the employees' decision to unionize in 2022, a milestone for Apple's US stores. However, negotiations for a contract have not reached a resolution yet.



"Following over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes," union members are "signaling their collective demand for meaningful change," a union declaration mentioned.



"The issues at the forefront of this action include concerns over work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices disrupting personal lives, and wages failing to align with the area's cost of living."



With approximately 100 employees at the Towson store, a majority vote was necessary for the outcome to be considered valid. While the next negotiation session is set for May 21, there's a possibility of a strike occurring before then.



In parallel, employees at another Apple store, located in New Jersey, recently rejected a unionization attempt over the weekend.



In a statement to a US-based news agency, Apple declared that it would "engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith."

