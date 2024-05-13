Amazon to invest 1.2B euros in France, creating 3K jobs

(MENAFN) On Sunday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron's office stated that US e-commerce giant Amazon is going to invest over 1.2 billion euros in France, making at least 3,000 jobs.



The money is going to assist in improving Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud infrastructure, chiefly generative artificial intelligence (AI), and the logistical infrastructure of its parcel delivery service, a release further mentioned.



The release was issued on the eve of the seventh Choose France Summit, the goal of which is to appeal foreign investors to the nation. Macron is going to host it at the Chateau of Versailles close to Paris.



The US firm has already declared the making of 2,000 new jobs in France this year, which would increase its staff workforce in the nation to 24,000 by the end of 2024, mostly in its logistics centers.



AWS is a main subsidiary of the group, having made USD25 billion globally in the first three months of this year, exploiting on the increasing desire between businesses for remote computer and artificial intelligence (AI) services.



As Choose France braced to get under way, multiple pharmaceutical groups, involving US group Pfizer in addition to Britain's AstraZeneca, declared on Sunday dedications to invest over a billion euros more in France's health sector.



The biggest industrial scheme declared by now is a possible fertilizer manufacturer, which could mainly decrease carbon dioxide emissions.

