Rivers levels surge amid ongoing rain in flood-stricken southern Brazil

(MENAFN) In southern Brazil, relentless rainfall has once again caused river levels to surge on Sunday, worsening an already dire situation where flooding has resulted in the loss of over 140 lives and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.



Residents of Rio Grande do Sul find themselves on edge as they anticipate further hardships brought by the latest bout of heavy rains.



Over the past two weeks, incessant downpours have led to rivers overflowing their banks, engulfing entire towns and even parts of the regional capital.



The impact of this deluge has been staggering, with more than two million individuals bearing the brunt of its devastation. Climate experts attribute the severity of the flooding to the broader context of climate change, exacerbated by the El Niño weather phenomenon.



State authorities have sounded the alarm, noting that virtually all major rivers within the state are experiencing a notable uptick in water levels, amplifying the risk of additional flooding.



Warnings from the National Center for Monitoring and Warning for Natural Disasters (Cemaden) paint a grim picture, indicating a very high likelihood of further flooding across most regions of the state. Against this backdrop, ongoing rescue operations persist as emergency responders grapple with the enormity of the crisis.



Tragically, the number of missing persons stands at around 130, while a staggering 619,000 individuals have been compelled to evacuate their homes in the face of this unfolding disaster.



In the inundated historic center of Porto Alegre, the state capital, a surreal scene unfolds as sofas and various belongings bob in the murky floodwaters, offering a haunting glimpse of the havoc wreaked by the rising rivers.



Venturing north to the town of Sao Leopoldo, the aftermath of the deluge is evident as a row of cars sits half-submerged along the roadside, testament to the abruptness and intensity of the flooding. Meanwhile, in other areas, residents navigate the inundated streets by boat, a stark reminder of the extent to which daily life has been disrupted by the relentless downpours.

