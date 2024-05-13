Technology innovation institute reveals Falcon 2

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking announcement on Monday, the prestigious Institute of Technology Innovation in the UAE unveiled the second iteration of its cutting-edge language model, named "Falcon 2." Boasting performance capabilities surpassing even Meta's latest Llama 3 model, Falcon 2 marks a significant stride in artificial intelligence research.



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and renowned globally for its scientific endeavors, the institute stands as a cornerstone of applied research under the Advanced Technology Research Council. The newly introduced Falcon 2 comprises two advanced versions: Falcon 2 11b and Falcon 2 11b version 2 (VLM). The former, trained on a staggering 5.5 trillion tokens and featuring 11 billion variables, showcases enhanced efficiency. Meanwhile, the latter incorporates revolutionary "vision-to-language" capabilities, enabling seamless transformation of visual inputs into textual outputs.



A notable feature of both models is their multi-language operation functionality, catering to diverse linguistic contexts. Particularly groundbreaking is Falcon 2 11B (VLM), the institute's pioneering multimedia model. Distinguished as the sole model on the market with the ability to convert visual imagery into written text, its introduction heralds a significant advancement in AI innovation.



Performance evaluations conducted against prominent AI models in the same category yielded remarkable results. Falcon 2 11b outperformed Meta's Llama 3 by an impressive 8 billion variable coefficients (8b) and demonstrated comparable performance to Google's Gemma 7b model. According to assessments by leading platform Hugging Face, Falcon 2 11B achieved a score of 64.28, closely trailing Gemma 7B's 64.29.



Crucially, both Falcon 2 11B and 11B (VLM) versions are open-source, facilitating unrestricted access and utilization by developers worldwide. Additionally, plans are underway to expand and enhance the next generation of Falcon 2 models. These forthcoming iterations will feature diverse sizes and ranges, coupled with advanced machine learning capabilities such as the "Mixed of Experts" (MoE) system, aimed at elevating performance to even greater heights.

