Sultan Of Oman Heads To Kuwait On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq departed the Sultanate Monday heading to Kuwait on a two-day state visit.
During the visit, Sultan Haitham will meet with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Omani news agency.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's state visit to Kuwait is reflective of the strength of ties between Kuwait and Oman, the two countries share a mutual vision concerning issues of joint GCC cooperation as well as matters of regional and international importance. (end)
nfa
MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108206072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.