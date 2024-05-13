Sultan Of Oman Heads To Kuwait On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq departed the Sultanate Monday heading to Kuwait on a two-day state visit.

During the visit, Sultan Haitham will meet with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Omani news agency.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's state visit to Kuwait is reflective of the strength of ties between Kuwait and Oman, the two countries share a mutual vision concerning issues of joint GCC cooperation as well as matters of regional and international importance. (end)

