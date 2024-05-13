Bayer Leverkusen continues unbeaten streak to 50 matches with 5-0 win over Bochum

(MENAFN) Bayer Leverkusen continued their remarkable unbeaten streak across all competitions, reaching an impressive milestone of 50 games without defeat, following a dominant 5-0 victory over a 10-man Bochum in a German Bundesliga encounter on Sunday. The match took place at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion stadium.



Bochum's German midfielder Felix Passlack was shown a red card in the 15th minute, leaving his team with a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the game. Leverkusen capitalized on this situation and controlled proceedings comfortably thereafter.



The Bundesliga champions, who have already secured the league title, demonstrated their attacking prowess with goals from Patrik Schick, Victor Boniface, Amine Adli, Josip Stanisic, and Alejandro Grimaldo in the 41st, 47th, 76th, 86th, and 93rd minutes, respectively. Their clinical finishing ensured a comprehensive victory and extended their unbeaten run.



Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen are now on course to achieve a historic treble, aiming to secure league, domestic, and European titles in the same season. Their next challenge awaits in the UEFA Europa League final on May 22, where they will face Italian Serie A side Atalanta. Subsequently, they will contest the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on May 25, with hopes of adding another trophy to their impressive campaign.

