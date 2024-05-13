Netherlands women organize solidarity march for Palestinian mothers on mother's day

(MENAFN) On Mother's Day, a group of women in the Netherlands organized a march in solidarity with Palestinian mothers in Gaza.



Gathering at Binnenrotte Square in Rotterdam on Sunday under the banner "Mothers against Genocide," they proceeded to march through the city center, culminating their demonstration in front of the Mother and Child statue. Here, they displayed baby dolls wrapped in symbolic bloody shrouds, signifying the tragic loss of innocent lives.



The protest extended beyond symbolic gestures, with some mothers staging demonstrations outside well-known fast-food chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Burger King. Their aim was to draw attention to the dire situation faced by mothers in Gaza amidst ongoing conflict.



Chanting slogans condemning Israel's actions, such as "Stop killing mothers" and "Mothers against bombs," the participants conveyed a powerful message of solidarity and defiance. Emotional moments were shared as marchers recounted the suffering endured by children and mothers in Gaza, underscoring the urgency of their cause.



During the post-march rally, speakers emphasized the fundamental right of Palestinian mothers and children to celebrate Mother's Day, lamenting the obstacles preventing them from doing so amid the ongoing turmoil in their homeland.



Among the participants was Dutch mother Shirley Stout, who attended the march with her baby, symbolizing the universal bond of motherhood and expressing unwavering solidarity with mothers in Palestine.



"Every day, every hour, at least two mothers die there. Children die and are orphaned. They have lost their homes and security. How can we celebrate (Mother’s Day) here while mothers stand there with their dead children in their arms?" Stout declared.



She further emphasized the duty to speak out against genocide and advocated for boycotting those entities financing it.



"We are all human, we are all Palestinians, and they are all our children," Stout expressed, stressing the imperative for everyone to raise their voices.

