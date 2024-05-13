Gaza Health Ministry reports over 500 medical personnel deaths since October 7

(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry revealed on Sunday, coinciding with International Nurses Day, that over 500 medical personnel have tragically lost their lives since the commencement of Israel's conflict with Gaza on October 7th of last year.



“Here in Palestine and in Gaza in particular, this day passes as the Israeli occupation has killed 138 nurses. This year's International Nurses Day is exceptional, and it is our right to name this year the Year of Nursing,” ministry spokesperson Khalil al-Daqran made this announcement during a news conference held on the offshoots of a sit-in organized by nurses at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip.



“Nurses, midwives and medical teams are an integral part of the fabric of the Palestinian people. They were the martyrs who played their national and humanitarian role to save the lives of the wounded and the sick,” declared al-Daqran.



“They fulfilled their professional oath in a year where records were broken in terms of the amount of treatment provided under circumstances where the medical personnel were martyred, injured, displaced in tents or detained in Israeli racist prisons, with the number of medical personnel reaching 500 martyrs, 1,500 wounded and 312 detainees,” he further mentioned.



Al-Daqran urged the “international community and free people of the world to protect medical personnel and health institutions and to criminalize attacks against them.”



Additionally, he called upon unions, international organizations, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to dispatch medical and nursing teams to provide assistance to the healthcare workers in Gaza. The spokesperson emphasized the urgent need for external support to bolster the efforts of the healthcare teams in the region.



Since the attack launched by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th last year, which resulted in the loss of nearly 1,200 lives, more than 35,000 Palestinians have tragically lost their lives, with over 76,600 others sustaining injuries in the brutal Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

