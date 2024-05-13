(MENAFN) In the realm of global security, the fight against terrorism stands as a paramount challenge, uniting nations in a shared struggle against extremist violence. Recently, at the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Saint Petersburg, African officials voiced their appreciation for Russia's commitment to combating terrorism on a global scale.



Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service Chief Advisor, Abdulaziz Ahmed Adem, emphasized the pervasive nature of terrorism, describing it as the foremost obstacle confronting nations worldwide. He underscored the complexities imposed by the current world order, accentuating the necessity for collaborative efforts to address this pressing concern.



Echoing Adem's sentiments, Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Russia, Luciana Ncoco Ndong Ayecaba, affirmed her nation's readiness to engage in multilateral cooperation with Russia and other interested parties to thwart security threats. Identifying Equatorial Guinea as a "friendly state," Ayecaba highlighted the significance of joint initiatives in safeguarding global security.



Further accolades for Russia's proactive stance in the fight against extremist violence came from the Minister of Defense and Internal Administration of Sao Tome and Principe, Jorge Amado. Praising Russia's hosting of the security summit, which drew participants from over 100 nations, Amado emphasized the importance of the discussions held during the conference in shaping strategies for combating terrorism.



Amado stressed the imperative of global cooperation in confronting terrorism, citing Sao Tome and Principe's commitment to contributing to this collective endeavor. As a small nation, Sao Tome and Principe recognizes the indispensability of unified action in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorism.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to summit participants, reiterated the gravity of the terrorist threat in the 21st century. Acknowledging the enduring menace posed by international terrorism, Putin affirmed Russia's unwavering dedication to collaborative efforts aimed at countering this pervasive threat.



In essence, the convergence of perspectives at the Saint Petersburg security summit underscores the critical importance of international cooperation in confronting the global scourge of terrorism. With Africa signaling its willingness to collaborate with Russia and other stakeholders, the stage is set for concerted action in the ongoing battle against extremist violence.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205933