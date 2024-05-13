African country`s president calls for review of ties with EU

(MENAFN) Following his recent electoral victory, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has called for a thorough review of his country's relationship with the European Union (EU), citing complexities in the current framework of cooperation. President Faye's proposal for a "renovated partnership" aimed at fostering innovative dynamics in Senegal-European Union relations was articulated during a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Dakar.



President Faye, who assumed office on April 2 after securing over 54 percent of the vote in Senegal's elections, outlined his administration's commitment to significant economic reforms, asserting Senegal's sovereignty over key industries, and advocating for peace initiatives across Africa. His victory came amidst a backdrop of political tension, with his predecessor Ousmane Sonko, a prominent opposition figure, barred from contesting the election.



In line with his promise of reform, President Faye announced intentions to renegotiate a long-standing fishing agreement with the European Union, emphasizing the need to restore marine resources and enhance food security by curbing industrial fishing activities. Additionally, he unveiled plans for comprehensive internal development strategies centered around agriculture, livestock, and fishing, coupled with infrastructure improvements encompassing railways, electrical grids, telecommunications networks, and roadways.



President Faye extended a welcoming gesture to European investors with expertise in these sectors, signaling an openness to collaboration while prioritizing Senegal's self-sufficiency and sustainable development goals.

