(MENAFN) After twelve months of relentless conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, hopes for peace in Sudan remain distant. With over 14,000 lives lost and tens of thousands injured, the nation faces an ongoing humanitarian crisis marked by widespread displacement and starvation, as reported by the United Nations.



Recent attacks near al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, have shattered a fragile truce that briefly shielded the region from the brutality of the year-long conflict, exacerbating fears of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe. Meanwhile, allegations of foreign interference continue to cast a shadow over efforts to secure a lasting peace.



The roots of the conflict can be traced back to longstanding tensions between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti, preceding the outbreak of violence in April 2023. Central to the discord were disputes over the integration of the RSF into the national army and the jurisdiction overseeing this process. The failure to resolve these issues has hindered Sudan's transition to democracy, originally slated for April 2023 but derailed by the eruption of hostilities.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205901