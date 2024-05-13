African presidents pressure for new ways to battle terrorism

(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) is advocating for a comprehensive and robust approach to counter-terrorism efforts, emphasizing the need for increased local-led peacekeeping initiatives and the establishment of a standby security force to address the escalating threat of extremist violence across the continent. AU Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat made these remarks during a security summit held in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, where he highlighted the alarming surge in attacks by armed groups across all African regions.



Mahamat underscored the severity of the security situation, citing statistics that reveal a significant uptick in militant attacks and casualties in recent years. He noted that the average number of daily attacks by militants doubled last year compared to previous years, resulting in a substantial increase in civilian and military casualties. The toll of these attacks on civilians has been particularly devastating, with over 7,000 casualties recorded in 2023 alone, according to Mahamat.



Moreover, Mahamat linked the deteriorating security environment to the occurrence of coups in several AU member states, particularly in West Africa, where countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have witnessed the ousting of civilian governments due to their perceived failure to address the persistent threat of jihadist insurgency. These developments have prompted some affected states to expel foreign troops, including French forces, accusing them of interference in domestic affairs.



In response to these challenges, Mahamat called for a concerted effort to strengthen Africa's capacity to combat terrorism and insurgency, emphasizing the importance of local ownership and coordination in peacekeeping operations. He highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation among AU member states and international partners to effectively address the complex security threats facing the continent.



The AU's push for a more proactive and coordinated approach to counter-terrorism reflects the growing recognition of the urgent need to address the root causes of extremism and instability in Africa. As the continent grapples with escalating violence and political instability, concerted efforts to strengthen security cooperation and build resilience against terrorist threats are becoming increasingly imperative.

