US Special Forces To The Frontline Against China, Russia

David Ucko, professor and department chair of the National Defense University College of International Security Affairs, has emphasized that SOFs must build resilience against foreign proxies and support resistance in states threatened by foreign invasions.

Matching words to deeds, the US has stationed SOFs on Taiwan's frontline islands and is re-equipping its SOF units for a possible major great power conflict in the Pacific.

In March 2024, Asia Times reported that US SOFs have been permanently stationed on Taiwan's frontline islands, just ten kilometers from mainland China. Reports have said US military advisers will be stationed long-term at the Taiwanese Army's amphibious command posts in Kinmen and Penghu.

US Green Berets will also frequently participate in training drills with Taiwan's 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion and Airborne Special Service Company, which are analogous to US Navy SEALs.

Kinmen and Penghu are essential for Taiwan's defense, and SOFs are crucial in implementing a protracted defense strategy for these islands. The capture of Kinmen and Penghu would be critical in a Chinese cross-strait invasion of Taiwan.

Taiwanese SOFs can perform delaying actions to buy time for US and allied intervention while also providing critical intelligence and targeting for strike platforms . If China occupies Taiwan, Taiwan's SOFs may form irregular resistance units that operate behind enemy lines, inflict casualties, cause delays and sow confusion.

Further, The Warzone reported that the US Navy is upgrading its special operations boat fleet, testing a new loitering munition launcher on the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM) and ordering a fourth Combatant Craft Heavy (CCH).

The fleet of CCHs is currently undergoing modernization to enhance its capabilities and survivability. These vessels are semi-submersible, climate-controlled and specifically designed for covert and sensitive maritime missions.

They can achieve a speed of 40 knots, carry up to 7 crew members along with 12 passengers or a payload of 1,500 kilos, and have a range of 400 nautical miles.

The CCHs are designed with a low profile and stealth upper structure to minimize radar and visual signatures while the hulls have variations in window arrangements.

The Maritime Precision Engagement (MPE) program aims to integrate stand-off, loitering munitions with man-in-the-loop guidance systems on CCMs. Testing should conclude by the end of fiscal year 2024 or early fiscal year 2025, with decisions on further integration to follow.

These advancements reflect a shift in US SOF focus from counterterrorism to preparing for major conflicts, particularly in the Pacific.

However, despite the re-emphasis on SOFs in the context of rising great power tensions, the US SOF community may have to contend with budget and manpower cuts while dealing with recruitment woes.

This month, The Washington Post reported that US SOCOM is adapting to budget cuts by reducing its forces by about 5,000 troops over the next five years while integrating high-tech experts into their teams.

The Washington Post mentions that lessons from the ongoing Ukraine war, particularly the experiences of UK SOFs, are shaping the restructuring efforts.

It notes that the US Army is facing the most significant reduction, with plans to cut about 4,000 positions. This reduction is influenced by the need to shift focus from counterterrorism to large-scale combat operations and challenges in meeting recruitment goals .