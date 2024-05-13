America finds unexpected army frontier against Russia, China

(MENAFN) The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) recently concluded its largest-ever exercise in East Africa, named Justified Accord 2024, which took place from February 26 to March 7 across Kenya, Djibouti, and Rwanda. These joint military exercises between Africa and the US have become a cornerstone of regional security efforts, aiming to combat terrorism and transnational crimes while bolstering the capabilities of African militaries.



While terrorism and extremism have long been on the global security agenda, gaining heightened attention post-9/11, the United States military presence in Africa reflects not only national security imperatives but also geopolitical interests. Africa's security is intertwined with broader United States security concerns globally.



The emergence of Russia as a significant player in Africa's security landscape, particularly in regions like West Africa, the Central African Republic, Libya, and the Sahel, has placed the United States on high alert. Additionally, China's expanding presence in Africa, notably in infrastructure development and security initiatives, has captured the attention of United States policymakers, underscoring the growing importance of Africa-United States military partnerships.

