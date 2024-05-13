Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice Committee Launches In Participation With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 13 (KUNA) -- The 33rd session of the United Nations' Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) launched, Monday, with participation of Kuwait and other international delegates in Vienna, Austria.

Organized crime is an international threat, which makes up five trillion US Dollars in gross domestic product.

The UN's 78th President of the General Assembly Dennis Francis, and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly would be giving speeches in the opening ceremony of the CCPCJ committee.

Not only would the committee address organized crime challenges, it would also provide possible solutions in combating information and communications for criminal purposes, enhancing global cooperative efforts in the matter.

The five-day CCPCJ session included numerous projects and workshops in combating human trafficking in the digital age, followed up on the 14th UN Crime Congress, as well as preparing the 15th Crime Congress which will be hosted by United Arab Emirates.

The CCPCJ committee highlighted issues concerning children in terrorist groups, and sought solutions to rehabilitate and integrate them into society to prevent future recidivism.

Meanwhile, the session included more than 95 events and 16 exhibitions, with the majority discussing the Doha regional center for combating cybercrime, while other activities underscored international and local criminal justice issues.

The Kuwaiti delegation participated in the session headed by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Austria and the permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam, including Director General of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Kuwait Ministry of Interior Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Hasan.

Minister Plenipotentiary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Hassem, Head of the International Agreements Department at the Ministry of Justice Hani Al-Sebae, Ministry of Interior Major Ali Al-Azemi, and Third Secretary, Rehab Al-Farhan, the Kuwaiti permanent delegation to the UN organizations in Vienna, are also members of the delegation. (end)

