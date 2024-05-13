Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Sweden's Kristersson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a phone call with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on X , as seen by Ukrinform.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson. We discussed the details of Sweden's next military aid package to Ukraine. I informed Prime Minister Kristersson about Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly for air defense systems. I appreciate Sweden working on specific steps to strengthen our air shield," wrote Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Zelensky and Kristersson also discussed preparations for the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Finance ministry: Ukraine already receives EUR 45B in direct budget support from

"I thank Prime Minister Kristersson for confirming his participation in it," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

As reported, on May 9, the Swedish government said it had instructed the country's Armed Forces to transfer EUR 28 million to support Ukraine's defense capabilities. EUR 18 million will be handed to the three coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, of which Sweden is member: EUR 5 million to the Demining Coalition, EUR 3 million to the Maritime Security Coalition, and EUR 10 million to the Drone Coalition. Another EUR 10 million will be donated to the NATO Fund for Ukraine.