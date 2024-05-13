African country kicks out French diplomates

(MENAFN) Burkina Faso's military government has escalated diplomatic tensions by declaring three French diplomats persona non grata, compelling them to leave the West African nation within 48 hours. The move marks another significant setback in the already strained relations between Paris and Ouagadougou, underscoring the deepening rift between the two nations.



In a letter dated Tuesday, the Burkinabe Foreign Ministry notified the French Embassy in Ouagadougou of its decision to expel the diplomats, accusing them of engaging in "subversive" activities. However, the ministry did not provide specific details regarding the alleged misconduct.



The individuals named in the expulsion order include Gwenaielle Habouzit and two political advisers, Guillaume Reisacher and Herve Fournier. They have been instructed to leave Burkina Faso by Thursday, further exacerbating the diplomatic strain between the two countries.



The deteriorating relationship between Paris and Ouagadougou can be traced back to Burkina Faso's military coup in 2022, which led to a series of diplomatic clashes. Last year, the government terminated a longstanding military assistance agreement with France, dating back to 1961, following accusations of interference and dissatisfaction with French military intervention efforts.



Subsequent actions by the Burkinabe authorities included the expulsion of the French ambassador and troops, as well as the suspension of several French news agencies, including France 24 and Burkina-Radio France International. These measures were taken amid allegations of false reporting and providing a platform for jihadist groups.



In a further diplomatic rebuke, French defense attache Emmanuel Pasquier and his team were expelled from Burkina Faso last September for alleged "subversive activities." However, the French Foreign Ministry dismissed these accusations as unfounded, underscoring the growing discord between the two nations.



Burkina Faso's decision to expel French diplomats comes in the wake of strengthened ties with Russia, following similar actions by Mali, another former French colony. Both countries have accused France of meddling and failing to effectively address extremist violence, leading to a shift in diplomatic alliances away from the former colonial power.

