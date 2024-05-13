Avalon Technologies Has Introduced Their Sophisticated Manufacturing Abilities In The Field Of Cable & Wire Harness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tambaram, Tamil Nadu, May 13, 2024: Avalon Technologies, a global leader in electronic manufacturing services, proudly announces the expansion of its Cable & Wire Harness manufacturing capabilities. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avalon's integrated manufacturing facility is equipped to handle a diverse range of harnesses for both commercial and MIL-SPEC applications, catering to varying levels of complexity.



Tailored Solutions for Diverse Requirements Avalon's extensive portfolio includes:



1. Coaxial and Triaxial Cable Assemblies: Precision-engineered coaxial and triaxial cables for critical signal transmission in industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and defense.



2. Flat Ribbon Cable Assemblies: Ideal for applications requiring compact and organized wiring, flat ribbon cable assemblies are commonly used in computers, printers, and industrial equipment.



3. RF Cable Assemblies: High-frequency RF cables designed for wireless communication, radar systems, and medical devices.



4. Over-Molding & Cable Assemblies: Over-molding technology ensures robust protection and strain relief for cable connections, making them suitable for rugged environments.



5. Potting Assemblies: Encapsulation of cable components using potting materials enhances durability and resistance to environmental factors.



6. Braid Cable Assemblies: Braided cables provide shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and are commonly used in automotive, industrial, and medical applications.



7. Electro-Mechanical Harness Assemblies: Complex harnesses combining electrical and mechanical components, tailored to specific equipment requirements.



These solutions adhere to the stringent standards of IPC 620 and MIL SPEC, ensuring reliability and performance.



State-of-the-Art Manufacturing for Optimal Outcomes Avalon's facilities feature advanced over-molding, soldering, and harness braiding techniques. The company's dedication to excellence is underscored by rigorous Continuity & Hi-Pot testing and Radio Frequency testing, guaranteeing that each product meets the highest quality and safety benchmarks.



Your Partner for Success Avalon Technologies is more than just a manufacturer; it's a partner in your journey to success. With a global footprint and a vertically integrated model, Avalon offers a comprehensive range of manufacturing services. These encompass Design Engineering, New Product Introduction (NPI), Mass Production, Management of Product Life Cycle, Integration of Systems, Assembly of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), Fabrication of Sheet Metal, Machining of Aerospace Metals, Production of Magnetics, Plastics Manufacturing, and the management of Supply Chain & Logistics.



Avalon extends an invitation to those who are interested to arrange a knowledge sharing session. This session will delve into Avalon's proficiency in Cable & Wire Harness and provide insights into how their expertise can enhance your projects.



For more information, please reach out to: Sales: ... | +91 988 420 0111 Careers: ... Suppliers & Partners: ...



About: - Avalon Technologies Avalon Technologies, previously known as Avalon Technologies Private Limited, is dedicated to manufacturing excellence and innovation. With a dynamic team, a proven track record, and state-of-the-art facilities, Avalon is poised to continue its tradition of enhancing things for a sustainable future.



