Gaza Health Ministry: We Are Only Hours Away From Collapse Of Health System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 13 (Petra) -- The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip warned Monday of the near collapse of the health system as the Israeli occupation forces stepped up their attacks throughout the besieged enclave for the 220th day in a row.Further straining the medical system, the occupation army has ordered the evacuation of the Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza."We are only a few hours from the collapse of the health system as a result of the failure to bring in fuel for electricity generators in hospitals, ambulances and to transport staff," the ministry said on Facebook.The warning came as the occupation army tightened its siege and closed the Rafah and Kerem Abu Salem crossings for the eighth consecutive day, cutting off humanitarian aid, including fuel supplies.Israeli troops have taken control of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt since last Tuesday, halting the flow of life-saving aid into the enclave.The occupation army is deliberately targeting the health system as part of a policy to make Gaza unlivable and coercively displace Palestinians from their homes, Palestinian sources said.