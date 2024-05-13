'Namacool' Trailer Lifts Curtain On A Rib-Tickling Bromance Between Two College Mates

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The makers of the series 'Namacool', starring Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul, unveiled the trailer on Monday.

The series revolves around two inseparable friends and explores the true essence of manhood.

The one-minute, 19-second trailer is set in Lucknow and follows the journey of two friends, Mayank and Piyush, who aspire for fame as they enter their second year of college and uncover the true essence of manhood. The duo finds themselves in a series of hilarious misfortunes that sets off a journey of comedy, romance, and crime. Fate leads them to stumble upon new friends, foes, and love interests that set their lives spiraling into a world of confusion, comedy, and drama. Hina plays the role of Rubiya in the show.

Speaking about the show, Hina shared: "It's a quintessential comedy-drama, a laughter riot that will surely etch a special place in the hearts of audiences nationwide."

Abhinav, who is essaying the role of Mayank in the series, said: "Being a part of 'Namacool' has been like stepping into a world where every moment is a blend of comedy, chaos, and honest, heartfelt moments. Portraying the character of Mayank has been a journey of self-discovery, where I've explored the highs and lows of friendship, love, and the hilarious mishaps that shape us."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, added: "Namacool aims to have a refreshing take on the comedy-drama genre through its quirky storytelling. It's a story that will resonate strongly with audiences in the Hindi heartland through its dialogues, screenplay, and much more."

Directed by Ritam Srivastav and written by Shantanu Srivastava, this seven-episode series also features Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios, 'Namacool' will premiere on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.