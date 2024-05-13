“Smoke Screen” - Linkevičius On Russian Defense Ministry Reshuffle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Linas Linkevičius, called the nomination of Andrei Belousov for the position of Russia's Minister of Defense a "smoke screen", and wished Russia a“quick collapse”.

The diplomat commented on the top cabinet changes in Russia on X , Ukrinform reports.

“'Radical' changes in the Kremlin? Attempt to stop stealing resources and focus on the war? Reshuffling, reset or just a smoke screen? Most probably the latter. Thieves simply cannot stop stealing. Therefore wish Russia a quick collapse,” said Linkevičius.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 12, Vladimir Putin announced Andrei Belousov, former First Deputy Prime Minister, as his pick for the post of Defense Minister to replace Sergei Shoigu, who had headed the Ministry of Defense since 2012.

A report by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War think tank states that the nomination is due to a high level of corruption in the Ministry of Defense and suggests that the Kremlin is preparing for a long war of attrition with Ukraine.