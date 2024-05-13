Fourth Phase Of General Elections Kicks Off In India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 13 (KUNA) -- The fourth phase of General Elections kicks off on Monday with Indians casting their votes to choose 543 MPs for the next five years.

Around 177 million people are eligible to cast their votes in this phase for 96 Parliament seats spread across 10 states and union territories.

As per the Election Commission of India, voting is taking place to all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, eight seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five seats in Bihar, four seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

The voting process started on April 19th and the seven phase General Elections will end on June 1st, and that the results are expected to be announced on June 4th. (end)

